Report: Kenny Golladay is expected to miss 2-3 weeks with hamstring pull

Reporting from the Giants beat on Wednesday indicated that receiver Kenny Golladay‘s hamstring injury was not considered significant.

Now there’s a potential timeline for his return.

According to Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, Golladay is expected to miss 2-3 weeks with a hamstring pull.

Golladay was injured in a 7-on-7 drill earlier this week and could be seen on video grabbing the back of his leg after a play.

The receiver is in his first year with the Giants after signing with the club as a free agent in March. Golladay played only five games last season with the Lions, missing the first two weeks with a hamstring injury. A groin injury caused him to miss the back half of the season.

Golladay is entering his fifth pro season. A 2017 third-round pick out of Northern Illinois, he’s caught 183 passes for 3,068 yards with 21 touchdowns in his career.

If Golladay is back in 2-3 weeks, that would give him plenty of time to get ready for the Giants’ season opener against the Broncos.