Report: Packers have agreed to trade Aaron Rodgers if he still wants out in 2022

The Packers and quarterback Aaron Rodgers have an agreement. But it’s not in writing. Which means it’s not worth the paper it’s not written on.

Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reports that the Packers have verbally agreed to trade Rodgers if he still wants out after the 2021 season.

That said, it’s not in writing; it’s a handshake deal. Both Paul Allen of KFAN and Chris Simms of NBC have said that Rodgers believed the Packers had agreed to trade Rodgers during the most recent offseason, and that the team reneged.

If accurate, why trust them again?

Throw in the fact that Rodgers’s reworked contract still allows them to pursue $11.5 million in unearned signing bonus money, and the Packers can dig in again, like they did this year.