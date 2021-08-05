Report: Robert Griffin III finalizing deal with ESPN

Getty Images

Robert Griffin III spent the 2020 season playing quarterback for the Ravens, but it looks like he’ll be in a different role this fall.

Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports reports that Griffin is finalizing a deal with ESPN. The deal is to call college football games, but McCarthy notes that Griffin could also have a role in NFL coverage once everything is set in stone.

Per the report, FOX Sports also pursued Griffin as an addition to their ranks.

There’s no word of Griffin’s specific role in college football broadcasts, but he attended Baylor and ESPN has a TV deal with the Big 12. That relationship has been strained of late because of the conference’s belief that the broadcaster had a hand in helping push Oklahoma and Texas toward the SEC.

Griffin started one game for the Ravens last year while Lamar Jackson was sidelined by COVID-19 protocols, but left early with a hamstring injury that eventually landed him on injured reserve.