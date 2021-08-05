Robert Griffin III: ESPN understands I still want to play

Getty Images

A report on Thursday morning indicated former Washington, Cleveland and Baltimore quarterback Robert Griffin III was finalizing a deal to join ESPN as an analyst and the deal became official later in the day.

Griffin will be in the booth for a college football game and will also do studio work for college and the NFL over the course of a multi-year deal. Griffin called it “a perfect situation” for him, but it is one that he’d put on hold if an NFL team were to come calling.

“ESPN has been great through this whole process and understanding that I still want to play,” Griffin said, via Joe Reedy of the Associated Press. “I still love the game. If that opportunity doesn’t come, I’ll be giving everything I have to ESPN and this process.”

ESPN senior vice president of production Lee Fitting said Griffin’s “knowledge of the game, his fresh-off-the-field insights and his charisma make him uniquely positioned” for his new role. He’ll be filling it all season unless an NFL team thinks those traits make him the right man for a spot on their roster.