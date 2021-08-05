Ron Rivera on newly vaccinated players: Kudos to them for getting informed and educated

Getty Images

For much of the offseason, Washington was dead last in the NFL in its vaccination rate. But just in the last week, several Washington players have had the vaccine, and the Football Team is now over 85 percent vaccinated. Washington head coach Ron Rivera is pleased with that.

Rivera, who vented his frustrations as an immunocompromised recent cancer patient when many of his players were still unvaccinated, said he’s now happy with the progress his team has made.

“Kudos to the players for trying to get as informed and educated on it as much as possible,” Rivera said. “That’s a good thing. That’s a plus. We’re heading in the right direction. We still have several guys that aren’t and we’ll see, we’ll see what happens, but hopefully we can continue as these guys get more and more comfortable with it, we can get it done.”

Rivera said it will be helpful within the team facility to have more vaccinated players, as it makes organization easier with fewer restrictions on players having close contact with each other.

“It means we can do a lot more things in-person and as groups, as long as the unvaccinated dudes do pay attention and stay separated,” Rivera said. “But for the core guys that are vaccinated, they can get a little bit tighter and be around each other a little bit more, so that’s a huge plus.”