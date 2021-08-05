Shane Waldron is “working through” whether to call plays from booth or field

Getty Images

New Seahawks offensive coordinator Shane Waldron will call plays for the first time. Where he’ll call the plays remains to be seen.

Two options exist: Booth or field.

“We’re going to keep working through that,” Waldron recently told reporters. “No, we’re going to go on the field to start. Thinking about going in the booth. In my mind, it’s what’s best for our team. We’re going to look at a couple different things in terms of what’s coming up here and make a final decision as the season approaches.”

There are benefits to each approach. Being among the players enhances communication and feel for the game. Being in the booth provides a much better look at how the defense is being deployed, and how the plays are (or aren’t) working.

Regardless of location, Waldron is happy to finally have this assignment.

“I love it,” Waldron said. “It’s been a goal of mine for a long time. I’ve been lucky enough to be in some places, especially my most recent stop with Sean McVay who did such a great job letting me continue to grow and develop as an assistant coach when I was there and getting some different opportunities along the way to help me prepare for this moment. Like I said, I’ve been preparing for this moment my whole life and I’m excited to get the opportunity.”

Seahawks fans are excited about the possibilities. Soon enough, we’ll all see whether it works.