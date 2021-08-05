Taylor Lewan sees no problem being ready for Week 1

Getty Images

When Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan spoke to reporters in June, he said he didn’t have a timetable in place for his return from last October’s torn ACL.

Lewan hasn’t practiced fully at training camp, but he did not go on the physically unable to perform list and that has put the plans for his return to action into clearer focus. Avoiding the PUP list means the team believes he’ll be ready to go at the start of the regular season and Lewan said it is all systems go for that goal.

“They’re integrating me slowly, and it’s definitely great to know they care and put me in the right position and not compromise anything going into the season,” Lewan said, via Ben Arthur of the Tennessean. “Barring anything, there’s going to be no issues. Week 1 is not going to be a problem. I feel great.”

The Titans have high hopes for their offense this season and a healthy Lewan would be a big plus for turning them into reality come September.