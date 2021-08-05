Texans still want too much for Deshaun Watson

Posted by Mike Florio on August 5, 2021, 8:13 PM EDT
The Texans made it known promptly after quarterback Deshaun Watson reported for training camp that they’re willing to trade him. The problem was, and still is, that they want too much for him.

Per a league source, the Texans still haven’t softened their trade expectations for Watson, despite the lingering uncertainty regarding his career.

It’s an odd position, given that teams are reluctant to acquire Watson given the possibility that he’ll be indicted by a grand jury, tried on criminal charges, and potentially convicted.

The latest twist comes courtesy of Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, who reported on Thursday night that the Texans have stopped returning phone calls from teams interested in Watson. That’s quite possibly because the Texans are sick of getting lowballed for Watson.

And so the Texans are stuck. They have Watson. He wants out. They apparently want him out. They owe him $10 million this year and $35 million in 2022. If he’s indicted, he likely will land on paid leave.

8 responses to "Texans still want too much for Deshaun Watson

  1. Everybody keeps saying the Stafford deal set the bar but it really didn’t. It was way too much for LA to give up and literally nobody else is giving the Texans or any other team a haul like that for Watson or anybody else. The Texans would be lucky to get a 1st a 3rd and a maybe a player. But don’t go asking for 2 firsts.

  2. And how much of the criminal activity involving Watson is made up by his team to force a trade.

  3. They’re gambling that some team will crack and give them at least close to what they’re asking for. Of course that strategy could end up backfiring big time.

  4. Texans should hold their stance. He’s only 25. So he sits this year for discipline reasons. Age 26 you have your franchise QB
    Some desperate team will give them either 3 firsts or 2 firsts and a second. Every team does not have a franchise QB. Not enough to go around

  6. The Texans are a terribly ran organization. They are easily the worst team in football and that starts up top with the owner. The NFL should have a rule in place that after 10 years of dysfunction the owner should have to sell. Other owners are losing money with the Texans not producing better results.

  7. I mean, if Trey Lance is worth three 1st round picks, then DeShaun Watson is worth at least six

