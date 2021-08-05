Titans are expected to sign Brent Qvale

Getty Images

The Titans are adding some depth to their offensive line.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Tennessee is expected to sign Brent Qvale.

Qvale spent last season with the Texans, appearing in 14 games with three starts. He was on the field for 190 offensive snaps and 58 special teams snaps.

Before signing with Houston last year, Qvale spent six seasons with the Jets. He had 15 starts out of the 63 games with New York. The Jets picked up Qvale from a training camp workout in 2014. He made the team’s practice squad that year before making the 53-man roster in 2015.

Qvale played his college ball at Nebraska.