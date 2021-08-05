Titans sign Donnie Ernsberger, Ross Reynolds

Getty Images

The Titans have been busy on their off day.

The team announced its three reported moves — signing quarterback Matt Barkley, releasing quarterback DeShone Kizer, and signing Brent Qvale — plus a few more on Thursday afternoon.

Tennessee has signed tight end Donnie Ernsberger and offensive lineman Ross Reynolds. The club has also placed center Spencer Pulley and defensive back Greg Mabin on injured reserve.

Ernsberger entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Buccaneers in 2018. He appeared in two games with the club that season, but has not played in a regular-season game since. He spent time with the Jaguars in 2019 and also played for the XFL’s DC Defenders.

Reynolds is on his third team in the last week after he was signed and waived by Washington and Miami. He previously spent time with the 49ers and Patriots.

Pulley had signed with the Titans last week. He’s appeared in 49 games with 26 starts for the Chargers and Giants. Mabin played five games with four starts for Jacksonville last year, recording three passes defensed.