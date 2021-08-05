Tom Brady on franchise values rising: NFL players are ignorant, better wake up

Getty Images

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady seems to think the players are getting the short end of the stick in their negotiations with NFL owners.

Brady wrote in an Instagram story that Forbes estimated the average value of NFL franchises has risen by 14 percent in the last year, even in a year when revenues were down and the salary cap shrunk accordingly.

“The salary cap dropped by 20% and the new media deals were announced the day AFTER 2021 salary cap was set,” Brady wrote. “NFL players better wake up @nflpa. NFL players are IGNORANT.”

The new media deals will result in future increases in the salary cap, but Brady seems to think that the players are getting a raw deal with this year’s salary cap reduction. That deal, however, is what the majority of players agreed to when they voted to approve the Collective Bargaining Agreement. And at the time that NFL Players Association Executive Director DeMaurice Smith was finishing up negotiations on that deal, Brady complimented Smith’s work. So it’s odd that Brady would voice his objections now.