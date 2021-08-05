Tom Brady on franchise values rising: NFL players are ignorant, better wake up

Posted by Michael David Smith on August 5, 2021, 5:00 PM EDT
NFL: AUG 05 Buccaneers Training Camp
Getty Images

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady seems to think the players are getting the short end of the stick in their negotiations with NFL owners.

Brady wrote in an Instagram story that Forbes estimated the average value of NFL franchises has risen by 14 percent in the last year, even in a year when revenues were down and the salary cap shrunk accordingly.

“The salary cap dropped by 20% and the new media deals were announced the day AFTER 2021 salary cap was set,” Brady wrote. “NFL players better wake up @nflpa. NFL players are IGNORANT.”

The new media deals will result in future increases in the salary cap, but Brady seems to think that the players are getting a raw deal with this year’s salary cap reduction. That deal, however, is what the majority of players agreed to when they voted to approve the Collective Bargaining Agreement. And at the time that NFL Players Association Executive Director DeMaurice Smith was finishing up negotiations on that deal, Brady complimented Smith’s work. So it’s odd that Brady would voice his objections now.

Permalink 14 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

14 responses to “Tom Brady on franchise values rising: NFL players are ignorant, better wake up

  2. honestly, he is right. the nflpa is useless & by far the worst of the 4 major sports.

  3. Another reason why Kraft and BB walked, thank god.

    I just can’t imagine dealing everyday with Brady Diva Drama.

  5. He always looks for a competitive advantage. He signs for lowball offers year after year so the team has more money to sign quality players. With this, he’s getting players riled up to start demanding more and , in theory, hamstring owners on the salary cap. Smart businessman.

  7. Like David DeCastro said, the owners are billionaires for a reason. The NFLPA has never been able to unite players the way other pro sports unions have. Just look at the way strikes crumbled in the NFL vs. MLB.

  8. touchback6 says:
    August 5, 2021 at 5:16 pm
    Another reason why Kraft and BB walked, thank god.

    I just can’t imagine dealing everyday with Brady Diva Drama.
    ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
    Kraft and BB didn’t walk. Brady walked.

  9. Brady wrote. “NFL players better wake up…”

    ————————

    The players are already woke enough as it is.

  10. Tom Brady is Rich
    The man who pays tom brady is wealthy.

    Figure it out for yourselves

  12. Love you TB but, dude, it’s not the players getting a raw deal – it’s the fans.

  13. He cares so much about the players that he’s willing to insult them all. What a good guy.

  14. The NFLPA has absolutely no long-term goals or plan. Goodell and the owners aren’t geniuses by any stretch but guaranteed they have some specific goals they’re shooting for in terms of profits, revenue sharing, expansion, etc. But DeMaurice Smith has absolutely nothing beyond “hope the cap keeps rising” and “blindly oppose anything the league suggests.” And that’s why they get outmaneuvered in every confrontation/negotiation because Smith is 100% reactionary.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.