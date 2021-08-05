Tua Tagovailoa “very comfortable” with Dolphins’ offense

Getty Images

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has, by all accounts, had a strong training camp. And he credits a strong offseason for that.

Although many questions were raised about the Dolphins’ offense early this offseason, when Chan Gailey exited as offensive coordinator and was replaced by co-coordinators Eric Studesville and George Godsey, Tagovailoa says the offseason was a good one.

Tagovailoa pronounced himself “very comfortable” with the offense and added that “being able to get with the guys throughout the offseason has helped me tremendously,” according to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.

Still, Tagovailoa isn’t celebrating his strong training camp performance.

“I’m not looking at the things I do right, but most of the things I don’t do right. It will keep coming back to that,” he said.

The Dolphins are all-in on Tagovailoa as their franchise quarterback for both the present and the future. They have to be pleased with what they’re seeing right now.