Tyreek Hill back at practice for Chiefs

Getty Images

Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill‘s absence from practice came to an end on Thursday.

Hill was pulled out of Tuesday’s practice with knee tendonitis and sat out on Wednesday as well, but all was well enough for him to get back on the field. Herbie Teope of the Kansas City Star reports that Hill took part in every drill and showed no signs of being limited because of the knee.

There didn’t seem to be much concern about Hill’s condition earlier in the week and his appearance on Thursday should calm any that were still in place.

Safety Juan Thornhill and tight end Nick Keizer also returned to practice for the Chiefs, but defensive end Alex Okafor remained out with a hamstring injury.