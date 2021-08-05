Vikings activate Kirk Cousins, Nate Stanley off COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The QBs are back in the building.

The Vikings announced on Thursday morning that they’ve officially activated quarterbacks Kirk Cousins and Nate Stanley off the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Both Cousins and Stanley were considered high-risk close contacts of fellow QB Kellen Mond, who tested positive for the virus. Mond is not vaccinated, so he’ll continue to be out for at least 10 days.

Jake Browning was the only Minnesota quarterback not to land on the COVID-19 list and took every snap in a practice over the weekend. The Vikings also signed Case Cookus to lighten the load at QB.

Head coach Mike Zimmer has been publicly frustrated by his team’s rate of vaccination, but said on Wednesday that he was no longer going to address the subject.

The Vikings also announced that that kicker Riley Patterson has passed his physical and been removed from the physically unable to perform list. An undrafted rookie out of Memphis, Patterson is expected to compete with Greg Joseph to be Minnesota’s kicker.