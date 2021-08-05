Vikings cut Case Cookus

Getty Images

Case Cookus’s brief tenure in Minnesota has come to an end.

The Vikings got quarterbacks Kirk Cousins and Nate Stanley back in the building today, and shortly afterward they announced that they’ve released Cookus.

That’s no surprise; Cookus was brought in only to be an extra arm while the Vikings were down three quarterbacks: Kellen Mond, who tested positive for COVID-19, and Cousins and Stanley, who are unvaccinated and were close contacts with Mond.

Cookus went undrafted out of Northern Arizona last year and spent time with the Giants and Broncos before getting his short shot with the Vikings.