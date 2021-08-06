49ers announce Anthony Zettel’s retirement, sign Davin Bellamy

Getty Images

The 49ers brought in a new defensive lineman on Friday because one of the players that had been in the mix for a roster spot opted to retire.

Anthony Zettel informed the team of his plans and the 49ers announced his decision along with news of his replacement on the roster. They have signed defensive lineman Davin Bellamy to the 90-man roster.

Zettel signed with the 49ers last month. It was his second stint with the team after playing for the team in 2019. He appeared in one regular season game and three playoff contests, including Super Bowl LIV.

The 2016 Lions sixth-round pick also played for the Browns, Bengals and Saints and he retires with 76 tackles and 7.5 career sacks to his name.

Bellamy was undrafted out of Georgia in 2018 and has spent time with the Texans, Bengals and Titans without seeing regular season action.

The 49ers also activated cornerback Emmanuel Moseley and wide receiver Jauan Jennings from the COVID-19 reserve list.