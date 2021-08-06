Anthony Miller on Deshaun Watson’s situation: However it may go, the show must go on

Getty Images

In Chicago, Anthony Miller fielded his share of questions about the team’s quarterback situation. Traded to the Texans on July 26, Miller joined a team with an different kind of quarterback uncertainty.

Deshaun Watson remains on the roster. He might or might not have an injury or two. He might or might not ever practice with the team again. He might or might not be traded. He might or might not be placed on the Commissioner Exempt List at some point.

Tyrod Taylor will start at quarterback for the Texans this season, and Miller explained Friday why Watson’s situation isn’t a distraction.

“I’m just blocking it out,” Miller told John Lopez and Landry Locker on Sports Radio 610. “I really can’t focus on who’s the quarterback. Just focus on my job, my assignment when I get out there, because I feel like that would distract me from what I need to do. So, I’m pretty sure they’ll work that out and however it may go, the show must go on. We’ve got to ball out, regardless.

“It’s really not hard (to block out). That’s a grown man. He has his business going on. It definitely affects the team, whether he plays or not. But like I’ve said, we’ve got to succeed, regardless. We’ve got to win, regardless. And we’re going to find a way to do that.”