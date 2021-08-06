Brian Flores: We don’t want to trade Xavien Howard

Getty Images

Xavien Howard is unhappy with his contract and has made it known that he wants out of Miami.

The cornerback still reported to training camp, though. He’s dealing with an ankle injury that head coach Brian Flores has described as “day-to-day.” And on Friday, Flores complimented Howard for how he’s supported his teammates even though he’s not currently practicing.

But Howard’s contract situation — he feels he’s outperformed the team-friendly, five-year extension he signed two years ago — is still unresolved. So Flores was asked in his Friday press conference if he could see any scenario where the Dolphins give in and trade Howard.

“We don’t want to trade X. You can write that down,” Flores said. “He’s a very good player. He’s a big part of the team. We don’t want to trade him.”

Flores didn’t confirm the report that two playoff teams called the Dolphins to inquire about Howard, saying he would keep any discussions with other teams in-house. But Flores did note that he talks with Howard “every day.”

“I think every conversation is productive,” Flores said. “We’ve gotten into specifics of Xs and Os, contract, things of that nature and I think they’ve been productive. Like I said last week, I think we’re moving in the right direction. And we’ll just continue to keep talking to him and his representation. And, again, I think we want these things to happen quickly — we want them to happen right now. But some things take time and we’ll work through it and hopefully come to the best resolution for all sides.”

While it doesn’t appear that any resolution is imminent, things between the Dolphins and Howard also don’t seem to be at a standstill.

“Last week I stood up here and I’ll say it again — talks are progressing,” Flores said. “I’m not going to get into the details of those conversations, but talks are progressing. You take [from] that what you want. And, again, these things, they take time. But as long as the lines of communication are open, as long as everyone’s willing to compromise, then we can get something done.”

There’s still over a month before the regular season begins for Miami to find a solution with Howard. But until the two parties figure something out, the situation will continue to hang like a cloud over their heads.