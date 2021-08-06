Broncos activate Jamar Johnson off COVID-19 list

USA TODAY Sports

The Broncos have one of their rookies back.

Denver announced on Friday afternoon that the team has activated safety Jamar Johnson off the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Johnson has been on the list since July 26. A rookie out of Indiana, 9.0 sacks and 14.5 tackles for loss in 25 games over two seasons.

Johnson recorded four interceptions and four pass breakups in his final collegiate season at Indiana. He was a second-team All-Big Ten honoree.

As a corresponding roster move, the Broncos released receiver Amara Darboh. He signed with Denver in June after a successful tryout with the team. Selected by the Seahawks in the third round of the 2017 draft, Darboh has also spent time with the Patriots, Buccaneers, Steelers, and Panthers.