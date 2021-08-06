Browns waive Tre Harbison

USA TODAY Sports

The Browns have waived Tre Harbison with an injury designation, the team announced on Friday.

Harbison signed with Cleveland as an undrafted free agent out of Charlotte in the spring. He was a graduate transfer to Charlotte after registering back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons for Northern Illinois. Harbison rushed for 337 yards and four touchdowns in six games for Charlotte last year.

Harbison was waived with an injury designation. He had suffered a concussion earlier in the week.

The Browns needed to make the move after signing Corey Taylor, which the club also made official on Friday afternoon. D’Ernest Johnson, Demetric Felton, and John Kelly are Cleveland’s other running backs behind Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt.