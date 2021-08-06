Bud Dupree: I’m working hard to be ready to play whenever they need me

USA TODAY Sports

When the Titans signed Bud Dupree in March, they knew it would take the edge rusher a little time to get back on the field. After all, he’d torn his ACL in early December.

But now the time has come where Dupree has returned to the field, with Tennessee activating Dupree from the physically unable to perform list on Friday. Following his first practice, Dupree said he’s hopeful that he’ll be ready to play in Week 1.

“God willing, I am,” Dupree said, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s website. “I am working hard to be able to be in a position to play whenever they need me to play. If they want me to play Week 1, if they want me to play Week 2, if they want me to play Week 3, 4, or 5, it doesn’t matter. But I know mentally and physically I am going to be ready.

“So I am just going to put everything on them to allow me to know when I’ll be suiting up.”

After starting his career with six seasons on the Steelers, Dupree admitted wearing a blue Titans practice jersey was different but fun.

“Change of color doesn’t mean anything,” Dupree said. “You just have to go out there and embrace your new atmosphere, embrace your new team, and put everything else behind you.”

Whenever he’s healthy, Dupree’s presence on the edge should be a significant boost to Tennessee’s defense. The Titans finished dead last in allowing a 52 percent conversion rate on third down last year.