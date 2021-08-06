Cam Newton declines to discuss whether he’s vaccinated

August 6, 2021
Another day, another starting quarterback steps into the vaccination fray.

Via Ben Volin of the Boston Globe, Patriots quarterback Cam Newton opted not to discuss his vaccination status when meeting with reporters on Friday.

“It’s too personal to discuss,” Newton said. “I’ll just keep it at that.”

Unlike Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, whose starting job is secure, Newton is battling with rookie Mac Jones. If Newton becomes unavailable due to a positive test (10 days minimum) or close contact with an infected person (five days minimum), Jones gets the advantage that comes from availability.

Besides, Newton already knows what can happen when a positive COVID test occurs. Not long before the Patriots were due to play the Chiefs last season, Newton tested positive — and in many respects his absence derailed his season and the team’s season.

Newton is surely smart enough to realize these things. The Patriots undoubtedly have been doing enough to get him to understand why he should get vaccinated. The fact that he still apparently refuses underscores how strongly some people feel about this.

As to Newton, he could end up handing Mac Jones the starting job if Newton gets knocked off the roster during the season. The possibility that Newton suddenly will be unavailable on any/every given day also could be enough to resolve a close competition in favor of the rookie, if he’s vaccinated.

Maybe it will take a decision like that, or perhaps the unexpected release of a high-profile unvaccinated player, to finally pierce through the wall of whatever it is that is keeping these guys from do what they need to do, for their own good, for the good of their teams, and for the good of their society.

18 responses to “Cam Newton declines to discuss whether he’s vaccinated

  5. How does this qualify as news? Is there anything else about his personal medical history we need to get to the bottom of?

  6. raytaupedi says:
    August 6, 2021 at 1:05 pm
    He does not need vaccination. He had COVID. Natural immunity is a real thing

    Tell Lamar Jackson that or thousands of others who are dead.

  7. I don’t blame Cam Newton and Kirk Cousins at all and Especially after all these unvaccinated/still deciding players are being PUBLICLY shamed,coerced,forced and pressured to get vaccinated by their respective teams and the NFL. Their privacy should be respected. The top 3 serious vaccine side effects are stroke,blood clots and myocarditis( inflammation of the heart muscle). These side effects are disproportionately effecting the elderly(80s-90s) and teenagers to young adults up thru their 20s. THIS IS WHY THERE IS VACCINE HESITANCY IN THE NFL.

  8. minime says:
    August 6, 2021 at 12:57 pm
    No one else’s business.

    It’s my business for the team and season ticket holders and fans with vested interest.

    We pay the salaries.

    You’re wrong. We have knowledge of a deadly pandemic, this turd ruined last season with his selfishness all alone in a hotel, and we have knowledge of a working vaccine to help put an end to this.

    So tired of selfish Millennials and their dumb parents in out society.

  9. No disrespect towards Cam intended, but that particular picture certainly resembles Sideshow Bob. I wonder who was first.

  10. raytaupedi says:

    August 6, 2021 at 1:05 pm

    He does not need vaccination. He had COVID. Natural immunity is a real thing

    Tell that to Lamar Jackson

  12. Who says that Jones is vaccinated either if Newton isn’t? I mean they’re from the same area of the country where the vaccination rates are low.

  13. raytaupedi says:

    August 6, 2021 at 1:05 pm

    He does not need vaccination. He had COVID. Natural immunity is a real thing

    Tell that to Lamar Jackson

    Tell that to the people who get vaccinated and still get Covid.

  14. He does not need vaccination. He had COVID. Natural immunity is a real thing
    Not against new variants! The Delta variant is highly contagious!
    If he was serious about being the starter, he would get vaccinated.

  16. His body – his choice. And nobody should be asking him medical stuff. At my employment our legal team sent out memo that inquiring about vaccination status was a huge no-no. And this is a huge global company.

  17. I’m in the group saying natural immunity is better than a shot. I work in the health field and had the vaccine.

