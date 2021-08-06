Cardinals sign Aleva Hifo

Getty Images

Arizona has made a change at wide receiver.

The Cardinals have signed Aleva Hifo and released Isaac Whitney.

Hifo entered the league as an undrafted free agent out of BYU last year. He spent time with the Chiefs last year, but did not make the team’s 53-man roster. Per Darren Urban of the team’s website, Hifo could play a role as a slot receiver or as a returner for Arizona.

The Cardinals are also down a couple of receivers, with A.J. Green and Christian Kirk missing recent practices. Rondale Moore also exited practice early due to an injury on Thursday.

Whitney has played for the Raiders, Texans, Buccaneers, and Cardinals since entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2017. He appeared in two regular-season games for Oakland as a rookie.