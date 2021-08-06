Chargers are seeing a rare surge in season-ticket sales

Getty Images

The Fight for L.A. is back in the “undecided” category.

The Rams had ruled the return of the NFL to Los Angeles, buoyed by a head start, a far better interim stadium, and a better and more successful team. Now, as both franchises prepare for their second season in a new venue and the first with fans present, the Chargers are selling tickets at a rate they haven’t seen in a long time.

As recently noted by Daniel Popper of TheAthletic.com, the Chargers have “blown past” their average season-ticket amount of 45,611 during their final 20 years in San Diego. The team also said that sales over the past six months have been the most “robust” that they’ve seen in two decades.

The Chargers have an incredible nucleus of talent, along with one of the best young quarterbacks in the game. Soon to possibly be simply one of the best quarterbacks in the game. Beyond Justin Herbert, there’s Joey Bosa and Derwin James and Keenan Allen and Mike Williams and plenty of other great players who may be poised to make a jump, especially with Brandon Staley taking over as the head coach.

While the Rams and Chargers don’t compete in the same conference, they definitely compete in the same city. And the effort by the Rams to upgrade the quarterback position for 2021 likely was done with at least one eye on what the Chargers are doing. Before too long, the Chargers could become the dominant team in Los Angeles.