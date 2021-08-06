Colts activate Xavier Rhodes, waive Jalen Morton and Rolan Milligan

Getty Images

The Colts will be able to get cornerback Xavier Rhodes on the practice field.

Rhodes went on the COVID-19 reserve list at the start of training camp and the team announced on Friday that he is back on the active roster. T.J. Carrie came off the list earlier this week, so the secondary is back to full strength.

The team also activated defensive lineman Al-Quadin Muhammad and tackle Julién Davenport from the COVID list.

With three players coming back to the 90-man roster, the Colts had to clear some space. They placed wide receiver J.J. Nelson on injured reserve and placed safety Rolan Milligan and quarterback Jalen Morton on waivers.

Morton’s departure leaves Jacob Eason, Sam Ehlinger and Brett Hundley as the team’s quarterbacks while Carson Wentz recovers from foot surgery.