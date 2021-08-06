Dante Fowler back at practice for Falcons

Getty Images

The Falcons welcomed back a key piece of their defensive front at Friday’s practice.

Reporters at the Falcons facility note that defensive end Dante Fowler is on the field. Fowler was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list at the start of camp, but his presence at practice means that he’s been activated.

The Falcons don’t have any other players on the COVID list at the moment.

Fowler is in his second season with Atlanta. He had three sacks and eight quarterback hits in 14 games for the team last year. That’s his lowest sack total for a season since entering the NFL and the defense will be thornier if he can be more disruptive this time around.