Derek Carr: It’s “very fun” to throw Bryan Edwards the ball

As the Raiders try to go from a contender to a playoff team in 2021, they’re counting on a pair of second-year receivers to take significant strides.

One is last year’s 12th overall pick, Henry Ruggs. The other is a third-round pick from last year, Bryan Edwards.

Edwards has drawn some lofty comparisons in recent days, some of which will not age well if he doesn’t pan out. But after catching 11 passes for 193 yards with a touchdown as a rookie, Edwards seems like he’s at least on the brink of a solid sophomore campaign.

Quarterback Derek Carr this week expressed his belief in the young receiver, making one of those comparisons as well.

Very fun to throw him the ball,” Carr said, via Vinny Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “I’ve said it before, just like Davante [Adams] could just move through the air, their body control is just impressive.

“I think also you see his strong hands. Sometimes he’ll catch a ball and he’s so strong that he doesn’t bring it into the body where they can punch it out, he’ll just hold it away from them. Not many guys can do that, but he can.”

Las Vegas has one of the league’s best tight ends in Darren Waller, and he’s likely to remain Carr’s top target in the upcoming season. But if Edwards can be as good as people are describing him in training camp, then the Raiders could end up with a solid group of pass-catchers as they try to earn that elusive playoff spot.

3 responses to “Derek Carr: It’s “very fun” to throw Bryan Edwards the ball

  1. I hope its not all hype and the kid is really good but I think Smoke should be starting in one WR position and Edwards a #4 receiver off the bench..To much at stake this year if we fall behind the AFC teams..

  2. Camp hype… creating stories. But he’s not some first round pick. Guy was a third rounder, chosen after Lynn Bowden! All he has to do is have a better season than Lynn Bowden, and he’s already meeting expectations. What will not age well… the story-makers.

  3. Bryan edwards was projected to be a 1st rounder but ended up being hurt his last season in college. Dudes a beast. Raiders went 2-0 to start last season when him and ruggs were our starters. Both got hurt in the following 2 weeks and never quite got back on track. sprained knee for ruggs and a high ankle sprain for edwards. Both Injuries tend to linger and they couldn’t get healthy till the end of the season.

