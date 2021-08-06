Dophins add a long snapper

Getty Images

The Dolphins have doubled up on long snappers.

The team announced the signing of Rex Sunahara on Friday. They did not drop anyone from the roster in a corresponding move.

Sunahara spent time on Miami’s practice squad last season, but was waived in July ahead of training camp. He was undrafted out of West Virginia, where he appeared in 25 games over three seasons.

The Dolphins already had 2020 sixth-round pick Blake Ferguson on the roster at long snapper. He appeared in every game as a rookie and the addition of another snapper may be a way to spread out the work on special teams ahead of his second season.