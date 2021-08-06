Duane Brown not practicing, unhappy that Seahawks haven’t extended his contract

Getty Images

Seahawks offensive tackle Duane Brown has not practiced yet in training camp, and he appears to be “holding in” while he seeks a new contract.

Brown is seeking a contract extension and not pleased that he hasn’t gotten one, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The Collective Bargaining Agreement that went into place last year all but ended training camp holdouts because a player who holds out gets fined $50,000 a day, and those fines can’t be waived for players like Brown who are not on their rookie contracts. But players can report to camp and refuse to participate in practice until they get paid.

Brown is heading into the final year of the contract he signed with the Seahawks in 2018 and is due a $10 million salary this season. Brown is still a valuable part of the Seahawks’ offense, but he’ll turn 36 this month, and the Seahawks may view 2021 as Brown’s final season. It won’t be surprising if Brown and the Seahawks remain at odds.