Gabriel Davis worked with Stefon Diggs to improve route running in offseason

Getty Images

Last year, Bills quarterback Josh Allen and receiver Stefon Diggs showed they were a match made in football heaven. Diggs led the league in both receptions and receiving yards after Buffalo acquired him from Minnesota.

But behind Diggs, 2020 fourth-round pick Gabriel Davis had a standout season as well.

He was second on the team with seven receiving touchdowns and third on Buffalo’s roster with 599 yards. Davis was also on the field for 73 percent of the Bills’ offensive snaps. No receiver aside from Diggs had more playing time.

So there’s a chance Davis could take a significant step from his first season to his second. To that end, he went during the offseason to work with Diggs on route running.

“We met down in Florida a little bit, ran some routes and did some things to freshen it up,” Davis said, via Mark Gaughan of The Buffalo News. “I went out there with Diggs. Running some routes, cleaning up some things, trying to work on my game a little bit. Diggs is a big help. He has a different style of play than I do. So I’m always trying to pick his brain on what he likes to do and watching what he does and trying to add that to my arsenal.

“I want to be able to make everything look the same, disguise every single route, be able to keep my shoulders square and be able to break off one foot. … That’s all I’ve been working on.”

If that’s Davis’ aim, then he’s barking up the right tree in getting help from Diggs.

Buffalo has high expectations for 2021 and if Davis can make significant progress, that could help the Bills close the gap between them and the Chiefs at the top of the AFC.