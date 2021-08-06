Gardner Minshew taking the Hernán Cortés  approach to fight for QB job

Getty Images

Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew has come up with another interesting take on his view of the quarterback depth chart in Jacksonville.

Minshew said last month that he hasn’t “taken a s–t in weeks” because “number two isn’t an option for me.” After taking Trevor Lawrence first overall, it’s certainly the leading option in the minds of everyone but Minshew if he’s still in Jacksonville for Week 1 but he made it clear again on Friday that he isn’t mentally settling for the backup job.

He did so by becoming the first NFL player in memory to reference Hernán Cortés’ landing in Mexico in 1519.

“I think any time you go into anything thinking that losing or second best is an option, most of the time that’s what you’re going to get,” Minshew said, via Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com. “That’s like when Cortés landed in Veracruz with 600 dudes trying to take the Aztec Empire. You know what he said? He said, ‘Burn the boats.’ He said, ‘We’re going back on their boats.’ That’s kind of a mindset that stuck with me pretty much since I heard that story.”

Cortés wound up toppling the Aztecs over the next few years. Minshew toppling Lawrence wouldn’t have the same geopolitical ramifications, but it would be a bigger upset.