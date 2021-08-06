Hall of Fame adds two sports writers to selection committee

USA TODAY Sports

The Pro Football Hall of Fame Board of Trustees on Friday approved two additions to the selection committee.

Vahe Gregorian and Lindsay Jones will join the committee for voting on the Class of 2022.

Gregorian, a sports columnist for The Kansas City Star, assumes the Kansas City spot formerly held by the late Terez Paylor.

Jones fills the spot held by a representative of the Pro Football Writers of America. Jones, a senior writer for TheAthletic.com, currently serves as the 30th president of the PFWA.

Mary Kay Cabot retained a position on the selection committee by moving from the PFWA spot to an at-large spot, utilizing an additional spot for a selector that the board of trustees previously approved.

The moves put the selection committee at 49 members.