Hospital in Kirk Cousins’ hometown ends relationship with him over anti-vaccine stance

Getty Images

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins refuses to get vaccinated for COVID-19. As a result, the hospital in Cousins’ hometown no longer wishes to be associated with him.

Cousins had served as a spokesman for Holland Hospital in Holland, Michigan, the town where Cousins was a star athlete at Holland Christian High School. The hospital announced today that it will cut ties with him.

“While we acknowledge that each person is entitled to their own viewpoints, those who speak on our behalf must support messages that align with the hospital’s position on matters of vital importance to individual and community health,” the hospital said in a statement, via WHTC. “For this reason, Holland Hospital will discontinue using Kirk Cousins as our spokesperson for now. We are proud of our association with Kirk. He embodies many values we respect and share as part of our work culture.

“However, we must be certain that our communications about COVID vaccination are consistent and unequivocal.

“The clear recommendation from the CDC and leading medical experts is that the COVID vaccine is safe, effective and the best defense against becoming infected with the virus. Evidence also indicates that vaccinated individuals may be less likely to carry and transmit the virus to others including children, family members and friends.

“For these reasons, Holland Hospital has and will continue to strongly recommend the COVID vaccine to those who are eligible to receive it. It is important that Holland Hospital maintain the trusted reputation we have earned for providing consistent, truthful information and evidence-based health care guidance.”

Cousins obviously can’t represent a health care provider at a time when he’s actively refusing to do the single most important thing everyone must do for the health of their community. Holland Hospital made the only decision it could make.