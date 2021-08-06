Hospital in Kirk Cousins’ hometown ends relationship with him over anti-vaccine stance

Posted by Michael David Smith on August 6, 2021, 4:55 PM EDT
NFL: DEC 25 Vikings at Saints
Getty Images

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins refuses to get vaccinated for COVID-19. As a result, the hospital in Cousins’ hometown no longer wishes to be associated with him.

Cousins had served as a spokesman for Holland Hospital in Holland, Michigan, the town where Cousins was a star athlete at Holland Christian High School. The hospital announced today that it will cut ties with him.

“While we acknowledge that each person is entitled to their own viewpoints, those who speak on our behalf must support messages that align with the hospital’s position on matters of vital importance to individual and community health,” the hospital said in a statement, via WHTC. “For this reason, Holland Hospital will discontinue using Kirk Cousins as our spokesperson for now. We are proud of our association with Kirk. He embodies many values we respect and share as part of our work culture.

“However, we must be certain that our communications about COVID vaccination are consistent and unequivocal.

“The clear recommendation from the CDC and leading medical experts is that the COVID vaccine is safe, effective and the best defense against becoming infected with the virus. Evidence also indicates that vaccinated individuals may be less likely to carry and transmit the virus to others including children, family members and friends.

“For these reasons, Holland Hospital has and will continue to strongly recommend the COVID vaccine to those who are eligible to receive it. It is important that Holland Hospital maintain the trusted reputation we have earned for providing consistent, truthful information and evidence-based health care guidance.”

Cousins obviously can’t represent a health care provider at a time when he’s actively refusing to do the single most important thing everyone must do for the health of their community. Holland Hospital made the only decision it could make.

Permalink 65 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

65 responses to “Hospital in Kirk Cousins’ hometown ends relationship with him over anti-vaccine stance

  1. Vaccinated people are getting and spreading it just as much as unvaccinated so why is this required? Makes absolutely no sense at all.

  2. What a petty move by the hospital. Head a decision he thought was best for his health. Now the thought police are after him. What a joke

  4. What a petty move by the hospital. He made a decision he thought was best for his health. Now the thought police are after him. What a joke

  7. In his own words…”I’ll do whatever it takes.” Then take the vaccine Kirk the Jerk!

  9. Extremism over a non FDA approved vaccine for a virus with a 99% survival rate. A virus not a disease.

  10. Skol Laugh at captain sky lord – Well played Holland Hospital, well played.

  11. When one decides to follow Jesus, this is what happen. Jesus already said they will hate you because they already hated me first. Who cares if people, your relatives or family hates you, as long as God loves you, that’s all that matters.

  14. Cousins shouldn’t represent anything remotely related to personal healthcare. Maybe My Pillow is looking for a spokesperson?

  15. Bad decision to have him as a spokesperson. It’s a hospital. A doctor should be spokesperson. Get people trained to listen to professionals. Kirk should be a spokesperson for Hemet, jock strap company.

  17. I find this kind of ironic. None of us (except locals) had ever heard of Holland Hospital before when Kirk was their spokesperson. Now that the hospital speaks out against their former spokesperson, we all now know of this hospital.

  18. The fact that vaccinated people continue to get infected and continue to transmit the virus is evidence that the vaccine isn’t safe or effective.

  19. Ppl that say vaccinated ppl are catching and spreading the virus the same as unvaccinated need to do their research off of Factbook and other social media outlets. 99% of ppl in the hospitals do to covid are unvaccinated. Funny all these ppl don’t want it end up crying for it while they on ventilators wishing they had taken it

  21. We’re all in this (pandemic) together, Kirk. Think of your fellow citizens as a team, people you are in league with. In other words, get the shot, like the ones you got when you were going into first grade.

  23. The CDC just said today those unvaccinated individuals who get COVID 19 are at 2times the risk to get it again!
    The ONLY COVID 19 patients hospitalized and dying are those UNVACCINATED!

  24. If Cousins intends to run for political office one day, probably best to spin this into funding psychiatric care for anyone who’s getting stressed out right now.

  25. Google the hospital and let them know what you think on a review! What a load of garbage. He is a class act in the nfl and they aren’t using him anymore because of his stance on a personal decision. Sickening.

  26. If this was a shoe deal or any other form of a sponsor i would take exception but its a HOSPITAL for crying out loud. No way can they be associated with a anti vaccine stance. 100% agree with them ending their association with Cousins.

  27. I suspect the problem is the doctors at Holland Hospital is have real degrees from actual medical schools, as well as real licenses to practice medicine. They’re not hucksters selling pillows, seditious politicians or Fox News flunkies.

  29. The people that have been vaccinated with the GMO are the one’s shedding causing other’s to become infected with the fake virus.

  32. golions1988 says:
    August 6, 2021 at 5:19 pm

    Google the hospital and let them know what you think on a review! What a load of garbage. He is a class act in the nfl and they aren’t using him anymore because of his stance on a personal decision. Sickening.

    ===========

    Garbage? It’s a hospital. Hospitals don’t treat public health and viral science as matters of opinion. Their function in society is serious, professional health care and health guidance, which Cousins is now directly undermining.

  33. michaelnewsomejr says:
    August 6, 2021 at 5:13 pm
    The fact that vaccinated people continue to get infected and continue to transmit the virus is evidence that the vaccine isn’t safe or effective.
    _____________
    How many vaccinated people are being hospitalized or dying?

  35. Hey, those stressing Cousin’s freedom to do what he wants with his body should similarly be celebrating a private businesses’ freedom to associate with whomever it wants. For some reason that just doesn’t seem to be the case here does it?

  36. Listen to these ignorant commenters telling others to actually harass front-line hospital workers who are working tirelessly to save the lives of these fools who don’t believe in the virus. This is exactly what 45 wanted. He wanted us pulled apart and he accomplished it through the help of Russians on Facebook.

  37. bbshouldretireandcoachlaxwithpetro says:
    August 6, 2021 at 5:23 pm
    I suspect the problem is the doctors at Holland Hospital is have real degrees from actual medical schools, as well as real licenses to practice medicine. They’re not hucksters selling pillows, seditious politicians or Fox News flunkies.
    __________________________________________

    100% agree. The my pillow guy needs to be sending all these nonvaccinated ppl who end up in the hospital free pillows for lying to them and possibly leading to their prevented deaths

  38. Don’t these players understand how these things might affect my Fantasy team?!?

  39. How about we quit calling this virtue signaling, leave red and blue politics and ideology out of it, drop the “don’t tread on me” stuff, stop with the Facebook Science and just call it what it is:

    Grownups afraid of needles.

  40. If we had today’s mindset last century smallpox and polio would still be around.

  41. Good. All selfish and dumb people should not benefit from the rewards of out society.

  42. Hows that freedom working out for you Sparty? You like that? You are free to be stupid, just as the Hospital is free to say yeah, youre an idiot, we dont support your ignorant takes

  44. Makes sense. No reputable doctor or hospital would align with someone who doesn’t accept basic science and threatens public health.

  45. Just imagine if Trump wore a mask from the beginning, and shut his mouth long enough to let us hear the experts. This would have been over a year ago. To all of you idiots, Trump along with his rich friends and colleagues have been vaccinated! Why are leading you to believe otherwise?

  46. Why would a hospital want to associate with someone who clearly doesn’t trust doctors? Geez people cry harder

  47. Sucks to be a vaccinated variant creating super-spreader. Those pesky spiked proteins.

  50. buttfumbles says:
    August 6, 2021 at 5:41 pm
    If we had today’s mindset last century smallpox and polio would still be around

    _________

    If we had the today’s mindset last century, obese people wouldn’t be relying on a vaccine for the flu, just to survive.

  51. Just wondering if the people who support the hospital’s decision would support that same hospital if a politician, athlete, or actor was pro choice on abortion and the hospital cut ties with them? Remember the doctor’s creed; first, do no harm. Of course you wouldn’t, because you are hypocrites

  52. For those people, who says the vaccine aren’t effective or what not because vaccinated people are spreading it too. The vaccines are preventing them from hospitalizations or dying, get educated folks !

  53. Hospitals need celebrity spokemen? Especially in a town of 30,000 people where there is only one hospital?

  54. golions1988
    Aug 6, 2021, 2:19 PM PDT
    Google the hospital and let them know what you think on a review! What a load of garbage. He is a class act in the nfl and they aren’t using him anymore because of his stance on a personal decision. Sickening.

    ———————————————-

    I doubt anyone willing to follow your advice on hospital trolling needs to be told.

  55. Cant wait for the FDA to approve the vaccine, and the dumb dumbs come up with a new excuse. You all are cowards. As Mike Tyson once said, You are a scared coward!

  57. partmachine says:
    August 6, 2021 at 5:51 pm
    Just imagine if Trump wore a mask from the beginning, and shut his mouth long enough to let us hear the experts. This would have been over a year ago. To all of you idiots, Trump along with his rich friends and colleagues have been vaccinated! Why are leading you to believe otherwise?

    ——————————–

    If he actually listened to anyone about COVID he’d still be president of the United States. Unfortunately for him, narcissism proved to cause more damage to him than COVID.

  59. If you cant handle a mildly sore shoulder for a day, how are you going to handle tubes shoved down your throats?

  61. Masks don’t work, vaccinations don’t work, lockdowns don’t work, media and professionals lie and don’t tell the truth that’s always seemed to know for sure besides the fact that this is an untested vaccine where the pharmaceutical companies have absolutely no liability whatsoever if people start dying. Yeah go right ahead you get that vaccine you’re a genius

  63. Its so hilarious when the keyboard anti vaxx warriors spread all their misinfornmation, then they get called out on their ignorance by reporters, then all of the sudden they run like coward with nothing to say, like that Idiot Lauren Boebert clown

  65. We have some of the best doctors in the country here in Minnesota between the Mayo and U of M and he couldn’t be bothered to talk to even just on of them? What research is he looking at.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.