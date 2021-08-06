Inside the Josh Allen deal

Posted by Mike Florio on August 6, 2021, 5:17 PM EDT
AFC Championship - Buffalo Bills v Kansas City Chiefs
Getty Images

On Friday, the Bills and quarterback Josh Allen reached agreement on a six-year extension. Now that Allen has officially signed the contract, here’s a look at its terms.

All numbers come from a source with direct knowledge of the contract.

It’s a six-year extension, with a base value of $258 million ($43 million per year) and a maximum value of $288 million ($48 million per year). The specific terms are as follow:

1. 2021 signing bonus: $16.5 million, fully guaranteed at signing.

2. 2021 base salary: $920,000, fully guaranteed at signing.

3. 2021 roster bonus: $2.6 million, fully guaranteed at signing.

4. 2022 option bonus: $42.4 million, fully guaranteed at signing.

5. 2022 base salary: $4.1 million, fully guaranteed at signing.

6. 2023 base salary: $27.5 million, fully guaranteed at signing.

7. 2024 million roster bonus: $6 million, which becomes fully guaranteed five days after signing.

8. 2024 base salary: $23.5 million, $10 million of which becomes fully guaranteed on the fifth day of the 2022 league year and the other $13.5 million of which becomes fully guaranteed on the fifth day of the 2023 league year.

9. 2025 roster bonus: $25 million, $16.5 million of which becomes fully guaranteed on the fifth day of the 2023 league year.

9. 2025 base salary: $14 million, $1.5 million of which is guaranteed at signing. It becomes fully guaranteed on the fifth day of the 2024 league year.

10. 2026 roster bonus: $15 million.

11. 2026 base salary: $22.5 million.

12. 2027 roster bonus: $25 million.

13. 2027 base salary: $14 million.

14. 2028 roster bonus: $25 million.

15. 2028 base salary: $15.55 million.

The deal also includes non-guaranteed workout bonuses of $500,000 in 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025 and non-guaranteed workout bonuses of $1 million in 2026, 2027, and 2028.

Likewise, the contract has AFC Championship, Super Bowl, and MVP incentives from 2023 through 2028, which cumulatively can add another $30 million to the contract.

The $100 million full guarantee at signing moves to $110 million in 2022, $140 million in 2023, and $162.5 million in 2024, via rolling guarantees that vest money in future years. By 2025, Allen will have had $177.5 million become guaranteed. Through 2026, it becomes $239 million.

The full guarantee at signing is the most in NFL history, surpassing Dak Prescott ($95 million) and Matt Ryan ($94.5 million). The total injury guarantee of $150 million at signing bests Patrick Mahomes ($141.5 million), Prescott ($126 million), and Deshaun Watson ($110.7 million).

Allen’s deal has the first three years fully guaranteed, along with another $6 million in 2024. The three-year new cash flow of $138 million is the most ever, too.

The deal compares very favorably to the Patrick Mahomes contract. In a separate post, we’ll do a side-by-side comparison. For now, it’s safe to say that Allen has gotten a gigantic contract, one that cements his future in Buffalo. Given the structure, chances are that the two sides will revisit the contract in six years.

Permalink 13 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

13 responses to “Inside the Josh Allen deal

  1. 43 mil per?

    They’ll never win squat. Beane panicked and is a moron. lol!!!!

    I’m loving it!

  2. So all of you are ok with this deal but still have a issue with Daks? Hmmm I wonder what the real issue is here against Dak…

  3. Correction: they’ll revisit his contract next year. When cap hell descends on them.

  4. touchback6 says:
    August 6, 2021 at 5:22 pm
    43 mil per?

    They’ll never win squat. Beane panicked and is a moron. lol!!!!

    I’m loving it!
    —————————
    At seasons end when his stat line looks like 5,000 yards passing/45 TDs 10 rushing TDs/71% comp rate and a QB rating of 115 all while hoisting a Lombardi that 43 mil will look like a bargain. And those comparing Dak to Allen? 😂😂😂C’mon Man!

  5. BB is playing 3-dimensional Pokémon while you people play checkers.

    You don’t have to PAY a franchise quarterback when you don’t HAVE a franchise quarterback to pay.

    Amateurs.

  6. Josh Allen is a really good QB. That said, Stefon Diggs was a huge part of his successful year last year. It will be curious to see how he performs if he loses Diggs due to injury or contract situation. It would be in Buffalo’s best interest to keep Diggs. The only drawback to Josh Allen, is I have to question his intelligence by shunning the vaccine. If I’m a GM, I’m not paying any unvaccinated QB big money like the Bills just paid him. Its really common sense, which is becoming more and more uncommon these days, with all the uneducated derelict Right Wing Radicals

  7. billzondarise says:
    August 6, 2021 at 5:33 pm
    touchback6 says:
    August 6, 2021 at 5:22 pm
    43 mil per?

    They’ll never win squat. Beane panicked and is a moron. lol!!!!

    I’m loving it!
    —————————
    At seasons end when his stat line looks like 5,000 yards passing/45 TDs 10 rushing TDs/71% comp rate and a QB rating of 115 all while hoisting a Lombardi that 43 mil will look like a bargain. And those comparing Dak to Allen? 😂😂😂C’mon Man!

    5 2 Rate This

    —————-

    I don’t think you understand basic economics and finance.

    Allen is a good qb, but he is not elite nor is he worth average of 43 mil per 1 year removed from turning the ball over a whopping 19 times.

    Regardless, this means their drafts will need to be Grade A level every year, which is unlikely to happen.

  8. chino62885 says:

    August 6, 2021 at 5:24 pm

    So all of you are ok with this deal but still have a issue with Daks? Hmmm I wonder what the real issue is here against Dak…

    Dak doesn’t win. Garbage time stats don’t mean squat

  9. I think this could mean Baker Mayfield is getting franchise tagged next year unless they win the Super Bowl.I was going to say “make it to the Super Bowl” but a Jimmy Garoppolo game won’t do.

  10. “43 mil per?

    They’ll never win squat. Beane panicked and is a moron. lol!!!!

    I’m loving it!”
    _________________________________

    You’ve been wrong about Allen every step of the way. His 1st couple of years, you said he’d be a complete bust.

    And you’re wrong now. Allen is going to win, a LOT. You can brag about the Pats cap space all you want. Teams don’t win unless they have a franchise QB.

  11. “Correction: they’ll revisit his contract next year. When cap hell descends on them.”

    He’s still on his rookie deal next year.

  12. The Bucs shut down the best QB in the super bowl.

    Pats have their full defense coming back this year.

    Bills won’t make the playoffs

  13. TB6 jealousy is on full display. Again. Buffalo has an elite QB. New England has nobody.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.