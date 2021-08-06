Jaguars are signing Tavon Austin

Getty Images

Tavon Austin‘s next stop will be in Jacksonville.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the Jaguars are signing the veteran wide receiver and kick returner to their 90-man roster.

Austin spent time with the 49ers last summer, but landed on injured reserve at the cut to 53 players and was released off the list in October. He signed with the Packers in December and caught five passes for 20 yards while returning three punts for 14 yards.

Austin was with the Cowboys for two years and spent his first five seasons with the Rams after entering the league as a 2013 first-round pick. He has 15 receiving touchdowns, 10 rushing touchdowns and three punt return touchdowns over the course of his career.