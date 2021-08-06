Jaguars place Daniel Thomas on COVID-19 list, activate C.J. Beathard, CJ Henderson

Posted by Charean Williams on August 6, 2021, 4:01 PM EDT
Jacksonville Jaguars Mandatory Minicamp
The Jaguars announced the signing of receiver Tavon Austin. They made other moves Friday, too.

The team placed safety Daniel Thomas on the COVID-19 reserve list and activated quarterback C.J. Beathard and cornerback CJ Henderson from the same list.

Thomas, a fifth-round choice in 2020, appeared in 10 games with two starts as a rookie. He made 18 tackles, an interception and two pass breakups.

Beathard went on the COVID-19 list Aug. 2 as a high-risk close contact.

High-risk close contacts must isolate five days, per the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols. Fully vaccinated players do not need to isolate after exposure.

The 49ers made Beathard a third-round draft choice in 2017, and he spent his first four seasons in San Francisco. He started 12 games and had a 58.6 percent completion rate, 18 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

Henderson, the team’s first-round choice in 2020, went on the list July 23.

He spent the offseason program recovering from postseason shoulder surgery.