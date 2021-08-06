Jaguars place Daniel Thomas on COVID-19 list, activate C.J. Beathard, CJ Henderson

Getty Images

The Jaguars announced the signing of receiver Tavon Austin. They made other moves Friday, too.

The team placed safety Daniel Thomas on the COVID-19 reserve list and activated quarterback C.J. Beathard and cornerback CJ Henderson from the same list.

Thomas, a fifth-round choice in 2020, appeared in 10 games with two starts as a rookie. He made 18 tackles, an interception and two pass breakups.

Beathard went on the COVID-19 list Aug. 2 as a high-risk close contact.

High-risk close contacts must isolate five days, per the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols. Fully vaccinated players do not need to isolate after exposure.

The 49ers made Beathard a third-round draft choice in 2017, and he spent his first four seasons in San Francisco. He started 12 games and had a 58.6 percent completion rate, 18 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

Henderson, the team’s first-round choice in 2020, went on the list July 23.

He spent the offseason program recovering from postseason shoulder surgery.