James Washington wants Steelers to trade him

One Steelers wide receiver would like to be playing for someone else when the 2021 season gets underway.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that James Washington has asked the team to trade him. Washington was a 2018 second-round pick in Pittsburgh.

A desire for more playing time than he saw last season and has been seeing in camp sparked the request for a move. Washington made seven starts last season and saw action on 44 percent of the offensive snaps while appearing in every game for the AFC North club. In 2019, Washington started 10 times and played 64 percent of the time in 2020.

With JuJu Smith-Schuster back along with Chase Claypool and Diontae Johnson, it seems Washington doesn’t think his lot will be improving in Pittsburgh.

He has 90 catches for 1,344 yards and nine touchdowns in three seasons. We’ll see if that’s enough production for a team to offer up a package that convinces the Steelers to part ways with the wideout.