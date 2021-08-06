Jets place Alex Lewis on exempt/left squad, activate George Fant from COVID list

Getty Images

The Jets placed veteran offensive guard Alex Lewis on the exempt/left squad list, the team announced. He not count against the 90-player roster.

Lewis injured his head during Thursday’s practice.

Lewis agreed to a pay cut May 27, dropping his salary from $5.8 million to $3 million for the 2021 season but eliminating the 2022 season from Lewis’ contract.

He originally joined the Jets in 2019 and has played 24 games with 21 starts the past two seasons.

The Jets also announced they activated offensive tackle George Fant from the COVID-19 reserve list.

The team placed Fant on the reserve list July 27. He hasn’t practiced but was on the field working with a trainer during practice earlier this week.

Fant will compete with Morgan Moses for the right tackle job after starting 14 games in that spot for the Jets last season.