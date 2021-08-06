Jimmy Smith carted off with apparent leg injury

USA TODAY Sports

The Ravens defensive backfield could be taking a hit.

According to multiple reporters at Friday’s practice, cornerback Jimmy Smith suffered an apparent leg injury and had to be carted off the field. Smith was covering Mark Andrews on the play and got tangled up with the tight end.

After the session, head coach John Harbaugh told reporters that he did not have an update on Smith, noting it was too soon to know.

Smith has been with the Ravens since 2011, when the club selected him with the 27th overall pick. He appeared in 11 games last year with five starts, recording 27 total tackles, one pass defensed, a sack, and a fumble recovery.

Overall, Smith has appeared in 118 games for Baltimore with 88 starts. He has 14 career interceptions.