Joe Mixon: I’m going to set the tone on offense

The Bengals have added a lot of pieces to their passing game over the last couple of years, but that hasn’t changed running back Joe Mixon‘s opinion about who sets the tone for the team’s offense.

Mixon spoke to reporters for the first time since last year’s season-ending foot injury at Bengals camp on Friday and said that he was referring to himself, Joe Burrow, Tyler Boyd, Ja'Marr Chase, and Tee Higgins as the “Fabulous Five” because they are all “home run guys.”

While he puts himself together with the quarterback and the wide receivers in that quintet, Mixon also made it clear that he sees his role on the ground as the establishing point of the offense.

“For me, it always starts up front and with me and how physical I am coming at it in the game,” Mixon said, via the team’s website. “I’m going to set the tone. I always set the tone for the team. And they feed off of me. There are a lot of plays and a lot of yards out there.”

Mixon only played six games last season and Burrow is coming off a torn ACL, so the Bengals haven’t had both of them in the lineup all that often. Whoever sets the tone, the hope in Cincinnati is that a longer run together will lead to a change in the franchise’s trajectory.