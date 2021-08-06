Josh Allen, Bills have a new deal

Posted by Mike Florio on August 6, 2021, 1:08 PM EDT
Buffalo Bills Training Camp
The Bills ultimately decided to not play with fire.

Buffalo has secured a long-term agreement with its franchise quarterback, Josh Allen. Previously signed through 2022, Allen has agreed to a six-year extension. The team has announced the deal. He’s under contract for eight years, through 2028.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the six-year extension has a value of $258 million, with $150 million guaranteed.

We’re working on getting the full and complete details, which will be critical to assessing the overall value of the deal relative to current and future quarterback contracts.

Allen becomes the first member of the 2018 quarterback class to agree to terms. Allen’s deal immediately becomes relevant to Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Whatever the specifics, it was smart for the Bills to get it done. They’re clearly sold on Allen. By waiting, it was only going to get more expensive.

  2. I’m holding my breath, waiting for the troll from NE to sign on and tell us all about what a bad deal this is and ramble on about cap hell.

  3. If Jackson thinks he’s going to get anywhere near that number, he’s seriously mistaken.

  4. What a bargain. I’m waiting for you to put me on. See you in 20 years, my man.

  7. And here the haters! I’m fairly certain that most Bill’s fans are elated by this.

  8. I meant to include in my previous post that although the Bills are not my team, I am happy for Bills fans and that the future looks bright.

  10. Gotta see the terms, but love to see Josh Allen committed to Buffalo for the long haul. It’s a perfect match, I’m psyched for him, Buffalo and the fans!

  12. Yikes! And here comes cap hell right on schedule.

    KC, Buffalo, Baltimore, Cleveland, etc, all in trouble in the AFC with their cap position and roster health for upcoming seasons.

    NE has a clear path with a qb under a rookie deal.

  13. Let’s go Buffalo! It only took 20 years, but we finally found the heir apparent to Jim Kelly. Let’s make it 4 straight Super Bowl wins this time!!

  15. I’m not a hater by any means but if you’re going to sign him to that type of contract you better hope he brings a Super Bowl title within that time. Other than that He’s getting paid, good for him.

  18. A little pricey in the initial years, but as the salary cap rises it gets cheaper. Definitely the right move.

  19. I remember about 12-15 years ago they started giving out $100M contracts, and everyone’s jaw dropped. This is getting a little ridiculous, though.

  20. Smart deal by the Bills, showing the NFL how to do business in a good way. This deal is good for both sides right now, and will look even better in 2-3 years for the Bills.

  22. Well building a team just got a lot harder in Buffalo. Allen is a good QB but I don’t think he can carry a team of average players to the playoffs like Rodgers or Mahomes can. Best QB of that class and I guess you have to pay him but they better draft well or they will be wildcard team.

  23. “If Jackson thinks he’s going to get anywhere near that number, he’s seriously mistaken.”

    Congrats Buffalo fans. I think you have a winner there.
    If Lamar gets the vaccine, sign him long term. If not, don’t.

  24. Good grief, 43 million a year on the new deal. I wouldn’t know what to do with that much money. Buy a few nice things, a nicer house, pay off my siblings student loans and my mom’s house, donate to some charities I support. That’s maybe 1-2 million, not a clue what to do with the rest, lol

  25. NE has no QB. Newton and a rookie who’s never taken a snap. But…they do have Stidham. Guaranteed twenty years of dominance.

  28. LOL…
    NE has a clear path alright..an that’s holding down the bottom of the AFC..
    Allen also had a clear path, sitting on top of the AFCE for a decade or more.

  29. 2021 and 2022 are as-is rookie deal with 5th year option. So the big money kicks in for the 2023 season, when the cap will be riding the new TV contracts. This will be a sweet deal for both parties. Allen gets commitment and complete security, Bills will get a solid deal for a top quarterback.

  30. I love the 2018 QB draft class. Every 1st round QB was a stud except literally the two the media swore up and down were way better than everyone else (Darnold and Rosen).

  32. In our lifetime Patrick Mahomes shouldn’t be sleeping under a bridge in a tent homeless but I truly believe if he had Kirk Cousins or even Daks Agent his whole CONTRACT would have been guaranteed, I know alot of players especially the other Qb’s who were very disappointed that he let the Chiefs off the hook so to speak. Even Tyreek Hill said he was shocked at how Mahomes contract was not big enough.

  33. Why do people do the compare and contrast thing with the 2018 class? It’s just odd. They all got good QBs, especially Buffalo and Baltimore. I don’t recall the same kind of nonsense around 2004, and two of those guys got traded for each other.

  34. Yeah, great money but the real question is does he get to make personnel decisions like the great Aaron Rodgers does?

  35. touchback6 says:
    August 6, 2021 at 1:21 pm
    Yikes! And here comes cap hell right on schedule.

    KC, Buffalo, Baltimore, Cleveland, etc, all in trouble in the AFC with their cap position and roster health for upcoming seasons.

    NE has a clear path with a qb under a rookie deal.
    _____________________________________________________
    By the time the heavy part of the contract kicks in the Patriot rookie QB will either need a contract himself or be out of the league… no worries here in Buffalo… Brandon Beane is a GM Guru.

