Josh Allen, Bills have a new deal

Getty Images

The Bills ultimately decided to not play with fire.

Buffalo has secured a long-term agreement with its franchise quarterback, Josh Allen. Previously signed through 2022, Allen has agreed to a six-year extension. The team has announced the deal. He’s under contract for eight years, through 2028.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the six-year extension has a value of $258 million, with $150 million guaranteed.

We’re working on getting the full and complete details, which will be critical to assessing the overall value of the deal relative to current and future quarterback contracts.

Allen becomes the first member of the 2018 quarterback class to agree to terms. Allen’s deal immediately becomes relevant to Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Whatever the specifics, it was smart for the Bills to get it done. They’re clearly sold on Allen. By waiting, it was only going to get more expensive.