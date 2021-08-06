Justin Jefferson leaves practice after landing on his left shoulder

USA TODAY Sports

Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson was injured during a late-game situational drill.

Video from the team’s practice shows Bashaud Breeland, who was in coverage on Jefferson, land on Jefferson as the receiver’s shoulder hit the ground while attempting to catch a pass from Kirk Cousins. Jefferson immediately grabbed at his left arm, writhing in pain on the ground.

He eventually walked off with athletic trainers.

The Vikings will hold their breath it is a minor injury, and Jefferson can return to the field soon.

He is an important piece of their offense, having caught 88 passes for 1,400 yards and seven touchdowns as a rookie.