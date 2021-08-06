Kyle Shanahan: Trey Lance will play situationally this year

Getty Images

Rookie quarterback Trey Lance got his first snap with the first-team offense in one of this week’s training camp practices and the play was a designed run that is specifically in the playbook for the first-round pick.

On Friday, head coach Kyle Shanahan said it won’t be his last and that there will be times when Lance is going to be on the field during the regular season as well. Shanahan knew that would generate a reaction, so he was quick to add that he will play in situational packages rather than getting the run of the offense in place of Jimmy Garoppolo.

“Trey’s going to play this year,” Shanahan said, via Cam Inman of the San Jose Mercury News. I know everyone’s now gonna rush to Twitter, but situationally he’s going to play. Doesn’t mean he’s going to start but he’ll get plays. . . . He will get reps with the ones.”

Situational plays may be where things start for Lance, but they’re going to end with the starting quarterback job at some point. How soon that happens will be the biggest question around the 49ers until it happens.