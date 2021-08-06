Lamar Jackson misses eighth practice during stint on COVID reserve list

August 6, 2021
As the Ravens prepare for the regular season, franchise quarterback Lamar Jackson continues to be absent.

Jackson, who is unvaccinated, tested positive for COVID in late July. Per the league’s protocols, he must be absent for at least 10 days.

While it’s better that it happens now than during the regular season (although it’s not ideal that he’s missing so many practices), the chance lingers of something like this occurring once the season begins. For unvaccinated players, a positive test triggers an automatic 10-day break. For unvaccinated players, close contact with someone who has tested positive results in a minimum absence of five days.

If vaccinated, close contact results in no absence. If vaccinated, a player can return from a positive test after generating two negative outcomes at least 24 hours apart.

That’s where the competitive advantage (if vaccinated) or disadvantage (if unvaccinated) comes from. And while that approach applies to all players, the starting quarterback continues to be the most important person on a roster. Any starting quarterback who isn’t vaccinated faces the continuous risk of suddenly being gone for five days or 10 days or longer.

That’s why so many coaches and executives and owners are apoplectic about vaccine hesitancy among players. With so many experts (true experts, not just people with social-media accounts) give full-throated endorsements to getting vaccinated, people whose ability to do the thing they love to do is enhanced by getting vaccinated still won’t listen. It’s hard not to imagine this irrational stubbornness not impacting the relationship between player and team for years to come, whether it’s Jackson and the Ravens, Kirk Cousins and the Vikings, or any other starting quarterback or key player and the team that employs him.

  1. Obviously the vaccine is pointless but it’s good business to just go ahead and get it anyway. I know I would.

  2. The QBs are supposed to be the team leaders. Selfish, ignorant guys like Cousins and Jackson are failing at that. There is no “I” in team but for the likes of Cousins and Jackson there is a “ME”. It’s part of the reason neither of them will ever hoist a Lombardi.

  4. By getting the COVID virus and will inevitably get well. Judging by Lamar’s youth and exceptional conditioned health….the natural immunity and antibodies he receives from the virus will be far superior to anything the vaccine could possibly provide and also minus the potential for all the serious life/body altering side effects.

  5. Not protecting your family, community, and society seems like the least christian thing you can do.

  6. They get paid whether they are playing or not correct? So these guys get a 10 day break and their pocketbook isn’t affected. Why would they bother? In their eyes, they win on every level.

  7. Considering these rules were made before the latest news that vaccinated people are carrying and can spread the virus as much as the non vaccinated you would think the rules will be changed which would end the competitive advantage.

  8. How many NFL players have no problem taking steroids, painkillers, or performance enhancing drugs without regard to their long term health? Many of these same guys refuse the vaccine. It’s absolutely unbelievable.

  9. If the NFLPA gets their way, vaccinated players will be tested daily too, and some of them will be positive since even vaccinated people are getting COVID. So what difference does it make for the “competitive advantage” if a player is vaccinated or not?

  11. sharpdressedfan17 says:
    By getting the COVID virus and will inevitably get well. Judging by Lamar’s youth and exceptional conditioned health….the natural immunity and antibodies he receives from the virus will be far superior to anything the vaccine could possibly provide and also minus the potential for all the serious life/body altering side effects.

    ————-

    He’s already suffered from COVID once. So much for natural immunity. There are no serious side-effects from the vaccine. In the history of vaccines, all vaccines, there’s never been a case where unexpected side-effects appeared after 7 weeks. Seriously already…Jackson is supposed to be a leader on this team. If he gets COVID a 3rd time, which is possible, and costs this team wins during the season he should be fined.

  12. The only competitive advantage for vaccinations comes from the NFL’s completely arbitrary rules. That is not a logical or moral argument to make an irreversible health decision.

    Besides, if ONLY the unvaccinated can possibly suffer symptoms of COVID like you say, and those people CHOSE to be unvaccinated, then you are only trying to protect people from their own choices. It is illogical to accuse them of being selfish, but I guess some people always need someone to blame for their problems.

