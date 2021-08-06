Lions sign Miles Brown

Getty Images

The Lions announced a new addition to their defensive line on Friday morning.

Defensive tackle Miles Brown will be joining the team as they continue training camp. No terms of the deal were announced.

Brown signed with the Cardinals after going undrafted out of Wofford in 2019. He made the club and played in nine games during his rookie season.

Brown was credited with four tackles and a tackle for loss in those appearances. He was waived at the cut to 53 players last season and spent time on the Titans’ practice squad during the regular season.

The Lions have also added Bruce Hector to the interior of their line since the start of camp. Both men will be vying for reserve roles up front.