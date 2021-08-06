Micah Parsons: They’re telling me to slow down, but I’m ready to go

Getty Images

It had been a long time since linebacker Micah Parsons had played in a game before the Hall of Fame Game got underway, but the Cowboys first-round pick looked right at home.

Parsons opted out of playing for Penn State last season and he called it both exciting and “a relief” to be able to suit up for a game again. He played the first two series for the Cowboys and made an impact on both of them.

Parsons recovered a fumble to end the first Steelers possession and recorded three tackles on the second one before taking a seat for the rest of the night. After the game, Parsons said he doesn’t plan on taking too many more seats the rest of the way.

“They are telling me to slow down, but I am ready to go right now,” Parsons said, via Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “I definitely believe I can make a big contribution.”

That’s usually the expectation for first-round picks and Parsons’ initial action offered little reason to think he won’t have a role for the Cowboys throughout his rookie season.