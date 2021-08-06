Nick Sirianni on shorter Eagles practices: Player health is the first thing

Getty Images

Nick Sirianni’s first training camp as Eagles head coach features one notable departure from past seasons.

Teams are permitted to be on the practice field for two and a half hours each day, but the Eagles have been wrapping up their sessions in under two hours this summer. During his Thursday press conference, Sirianni was asked about that change.

Sirianni said the team has “so much ability on the field” and is trying to find ways to make sure everyone is available on game days because “that ability is worth nothing” otherwise. He said the team is “highly organized” and “practicing hard” to maximize the time on the field, which leaves him confident that they’ll be as prepared as they need to be for the season.

“Availability, again, first of all, player health is the first thing,” Sirianni said. “The confidence is that just because they are not practicing for the amount of time, right, the three hours or whatever, two and a half hours with the walk throughs, we are full speed mentally in walk-throughs, okay, like we are still walking through, but it’s full speed to the snap. We are still meaning full speed, right. We are still connecting full speed when we are in there. So it’s all these things like it’s just not — practice is one piece of the puzzle and it’s a big piece and there’s all these other pieces of the puzzle to get ourselves ready and we are doing those, you know, just like we would any other year.”

Eagles players missed the second-most games due to injury last season and they missed the most games in the league during the 2018 season, so it’s natural to look for ways to move that trend in the other direction. Their results come the regular season will have much to do with determining if things remain the same next summer.