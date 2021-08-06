Pete Carroll says shoe adjustment could get D’Wayne Eskridge back soon with Seahawks

Getty Images

Wide receiver D'Wayne Eskridge, the top draft pick of the Seattle Seahawks in this year’s NFL Draft, has yet to practice with the team in training camp due to an ongoing issue with his toe that landed him on the physically unable to perform list.

Eskridge, a second-round pick out of Western Michigan, had the issue surface during OTAs over the offseason and it’s kept him sidelined for the start of the camp.

“He’s got a toe that’s bothered him where he wasn’t able to do enough work to be in shape to go,” head coach Pete Carroll said of the issue last week. “He’s feeling pretty good right now, he’s working hard at it. … For sure, we don’t want to rush it because it’s been kind of a nagging thing a little bit so we’ll see what happens. Hold a really good thought that we’ll get him back out here in a week or two.”

Carroll said on Wednesday that they made have found an equipment-related solution that could help see Eskridge return to the field soon.

“He and the equipment guys have figured some things out with shoes,” Carroll said.. “He ran really well this morning, so a really good, positive sign. He felt great about it and didn’t feel a thing.”

The Seahawks are hoping Eskridge can become a consistent third option in their passing game for quarterback Russell Wilson. Outside of DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, the Seahawks lacked that third piece most of the second half of last year as their production regressed heavily after a standout first half.

“We gotta build up some days of conditioning and start to figure out when we can get him back out,” Carroll said.

Former Los Angeles Rams tight end Gerald Everett will also factor in heavily to the passing game for Seattle, but a third target at receiver for Wilson cold be a big boost for the Seahawks attack.