Raiders sign Bo Scarbrough

Getty Images

The Raiders are down a couple of running backs from the group they brought to training camp, so they added another one to the mix on Friday.

The team announced the signing of Bo Scarbrough. They waived tackle Devery Hamilton with a non-football injury.

Jalen Richard is currently out for an indefinite period of time with a foot injury. Richard went down after Theo Riddick announced he’d be retiring from the NFL and the two developments leave the Raiders short on backs behind Josh Jacobs and Kenyan Drake.

Scarbrough had six carries for 31 yards in one game for the Seahawks last season. He had 89 carries for 377 yards and a touchdown in six appearances for Detroit in 2019.