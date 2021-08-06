Ravens activate Lamar Jackson off COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The wait is over for Lamar Jackson.

After Jackson missed his eighth training camp practice while on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday, the Ravens announced that they’ve activated the quarterback to their active roster.

Jackson, who is unvaccinated, went on the COVID-19 list following a positive test in late July. He also missed Baltimore’s Week 12 matchup with Pittsburgh last season after testing positive for the virus.

Head coach John Harbaugh said following Friday’s practice that Jackson was in the building, signaling his imminent return.

“He’ll be back as soon as he can be,” Harbaugh said. “I’m excited for that. Looking forward to it.”

Jackson won an MVP award in this same Baltimore offense in 2019, so it’s not like he’s unfamiliar with the playbook. And coaches have credited Jackson for remaining engaged while isolating. But the quarterback will still have some catching up to do after missing more than a week’s worth of training camp practices.